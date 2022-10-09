Globo will show the film The Day of the Attack

Globo will screen on Tela Quente this Monday (20), right after Pantanal, the film O Dia do Atentado. Released in 2016, the production stars John Goodman, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Wolff. The production will air on the audience leader’s schedule at around 10:35 pm, Brasília time.

The film tells the story of April 14, 2013, where Sergeant Tommy Saunders captures a suspect and fails to convince Commissioner Davis to let him off of punishment duty the next day, working the Boston Marathon. During the marathon, brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev detonate two bombs, causing widespread panic. A young couple Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky are injured and taken to separate hospitals, where both are forced to have their legs amputated. Steve Woolfenden, a family man, is also injured and separated from his young son Leo, who is taken by an officer to safety.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers is assigned to investigate the bombings in collaboration with Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, while Saunders looks for evidence and helps people who were injured or separated from their loved ones in the chaos, including Patrick, Jessica, Steve, and Lion. FBI analysts review footage of the bombing and identify Dzhokhar and Tamerlan as suspects, but DesLauriers is reluctant to release his photos to the public without further evidence. His hand is forced when photos are leaked to the press, as Watertown Police Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese’s men begin carrying out door-to-door searches for the duo.