Goalkeeper Bruno declares vote for Bolsonaro: ‘Here is 22’

Matheus Muratori – State of Minas

posted on 10/08/2022 15:55



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram Helbert Vieira @helbert.vieira.16)

Convicted of the death of his girlfriend Eliza Samudio in 2010, goalkeeper Bruno Souza, former Atlético and Flamengo, declared this Friday (10/07), in a video posted on social networks, that he will vote for the reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on October 30, in the second round of the presidential election. When justifying, Bruno says that Bolsonaro’s 22 – ballot box number – “is doing a good job”.

“Today I was asked if I’m 13 or if I’m 22. Me, guys, I’m in favor of a fair country, that is an honest country, you know. , and I know 22 is doing a good job, in my way of thinking, my opinion. So that’s it, period”, he begins.

Bruno gives the statements in a video in which he also celebrates the revocation of a request for arrest for non-payment of alimony. The 11-minute recording was made by a person close to the goalkeeper and published on his Instagram on Friday night.

‘HERE IS 22’

Goalkeeper Bruno declares vote for Bolsonaro. Bruno Souza, convicted of killing Eliza Samúdio in 2010, said Lula ‘did not serve his sentence’ and praised Bolsonarohttps://t.co/Gkq2OdryJB pic.twitter.com/qoe8pNWpqU — State of Minas (@em_com) October 8, 2022

Bruno continues and recalls the history of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – he had 48.43% in the first round, last Sunday (2), against 43.20% for Bolsonaro. The goalkeeper makes references to Lula’s convictions in the context of Operation Lava-Jato, annulled in March 2021 by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for considering the then federal judge Sergio Moro partial and suspect to judge.

“But I think it’s a country of such great hypocrisy, a game of such great interest, because a person who has been convicted, he returns to leading a country. He lost in all instances and returns to leading the country, and he did not comply the sentence, and it was not exonerated, it was not exonerated. So, what I want to say is the following: I served my sentence and I fulfill my obligations. And I think I would also have the right to return and practice my profession , that’s it. Got it, guys? That’s my point of view, that’s what I think, that’s what I think”, said Bruno, who followed.

“Because I want the best for my daughter, I want the best for my son, I want the best for people. I can’t change the past, but I can change the present, I can become a better person. OK? That’s what I want for our country there. Thanks, guys?”.

“Sorry, there are people, this is a very big fight, people ‘ah, hey, the guy says this, says that, he’s kissing someone else’s ass’, no, guys. I think that, I express what I feel , which I see, I say what I see, it’s the day to day. Is it okay? Sorry about the other side there, people from 13 there, but, right, here is 22. So, let’s go, guys”, Bruno added, closing the matter.

Since 2019, Bruno has been serving a sentence under house arrest for triple qualified murder, with 22 years in detention. At the age of 37, he was announced last Wednesday (5) as a reinforcement of Sociedade Esportiva Búzios, from the Fourth Division of the Carioca Championship. However, after negative repercussions, the contract was terminated on Friday.