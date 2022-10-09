Godzilla vs Kong 2: Sequel scale cast full of famous names; check it out – Movie News

Following the 2021 showdown, details of the titan combat in the second film have been released by Warner Bros. and Legendary.

The clash between the titans Godzilla and King Kong received more details this week after the confirmation of the sequel seen in 2021, in the long directed by Adam Wingard. According to an official release from Warner Bros. and Legendary, the new big-screen adventure will follow the thrilling clash of the titans, pitting the mighty Kong and fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat.

In detail, the statement left evidence that the new threat will put the existence of the protagonists and the human race at risk, as well as delving further into the origin stories and mysteries of Skull Island. For the sequel, director Wingard will feature the return of the cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, in addition to newly announced names such as Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang-Chi), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House. (Thor: Ragnarok).

Still without an official title released, the feature is being written by Terry Rossio, known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean, Jeremy Slater from the Moon Knight series (Disney+), and Simon Barrett (You’re Next). What we also know about the breathtaking sequel is that production is underway in Queensland, Australia and is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024.

According to the website Comicbook, the director will meet with collaborators of Godzilla vs Kong as director of photography Ben Seresin (World War Z), composer Tom Holkenborg (Mad Max: Fury Road), among other names of the first. movie.

Another important information about the production came from Variety, showing that the shooting location is already home to the third movie in the Monsterverse, as Kong: Skull Island and Clash of the Titans were filmed there, grossing over $468 million worldwide. In addition, the recordings will contribute to the economy as according to Australian authorities, the film will employ more than 500 people in the local crew, in addition to at least 750 extras.

Godzilla vs. Kong was a box office success despite the pandemic period, grossing over $460 million worldwide and being the second film to gross over $100 million domestically since the Covid-19 pandemic began.