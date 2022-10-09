Government anticipates Pix Trucker and Vale-Taxista calendar. check out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What is the advantage of putting the CPF on the note?

As with Auxílio Brasil, the payment schedule for the next installments of Pix Caminhoneiro and Vale-Taxista has been advanced. Thus, the fourth installment, which would be made on October 22nd, will be paid on the 18th. The fifth and sixth installments will be paid on November 19th and December 10th, respectively. Previously, they would be paid on November 26 and December 17.

Pix Trucker

In the first three lots paid for, 360,712 truck drivers were awarded the Pix Caminhoneiro – Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) – with a total value of R$ 1.03 billion. The deadline for self-declaration to receive the fourth installment ended last Friday (7th). However, to receive the fifth, the self-declaration must be made by November 7th.

Taxi voucher

The Vale-Taxista was paid to 297,224 taxi drivers in the first three lots, totaling R$ 877.3 million in resources. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, it is not necessary for taxi drivers to take any action. Therefore, the transfer of information is the responsibility of the prefectures. However, the simple registration does not guarantee the payment of the Taxi-Valley. Therefore, the data sent will be analyzed by Dataprev to identify eligible professionals.

Value of benefits

In summary, the aid provides for the monthly payment of R$ 1 thousand to the beneficiaries, between August and December. Therefore, the credit is carried out in a digital social savings account automatically opened in the name of the beneficiary, and can be operated through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS). However, if the beneficiary does not move the account within 90 days, the deposited funds will be collected by the National Treasury.

How to apply for the Nubank loan and pay it off in 3 months?

Pix Trucker Calendar

Portion Deadline for sending data to ANTT or self-declaration Payday 1st and 2nd July, 22 august 9 1st and 2nd August 15th to 29th september 6th 1st and 2nd August 29 to September 12 September 24 3rd October 12th September 24 4th october 7th october 18 5th november 7th November 19 6th December 28 December 10th Source: Ministry of Labor and Citizenship

Taxi Ticket Calendar

Portion Deadline for registration by municipalities Payday 1st August 2 August 16th 2nd August 15th August 30 3rd September 12th September 24 4th october 7th october 18 5th november 7th November 19 6th November 28th December 10th Source: Ministry of Labor and Citizenship

Image: rafastockbr / shutterstock.com