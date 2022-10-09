Gray Mega Hair – The Liberal

It can already be said that the era of gray hair has begun! Even before 2019, it was already possible to see the growth of the trend in celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the closing of beauty salons during this period, many people stopped dyeing their hair, promoting the wave of gray locks. But, in addition to highlights and gray dyes, we are also following the growth in the search for gray hair.

In addition to highlights and gray dyes, the search for gray hair is growing – Photo: Aline Luize

The reason for this combines the pandemic factor mentioned above with the increase in hair loss due to the consequences of the coronavirus and the stress suffered during the months of social isolation. “Mega hair is currently widely used by celebrities and digital influencers, who encourage its use and, as it is completely inclusive, since it encompasses hair of all shapes and colors, it ended up becoming a success”, says Aline Luize, specialist in hair extensions.

The professional also adds that hair stretching is completely safe and does not damage the natural wires in the slightest, in addition to being able to easily find tic tac models on the internet that can be put on and taken off whenever you want.

Still on the gray hair trend, Aline says she noticed that more and more customers are accepting gray hairs. “After the pandemic, many women gave up on dyeing their hair and opted for the ease of leaving their hair natural and healthy without dyes. To spice up the look, we added volume and length with the extensions, resulting in beautiful, stylish locks,” she says.

tones

Aline explains that there are several shades of gray hair, which can be more white or black, in thin or thick strands. But, any style can receive the extensions. “Like any natural hair, we can dye the mega hair according to each client, whether the hair is straight, curly or wavy”, she adds.

The gray hair extension is here to stay and squander sophistication. “The accessibility and ease of using mega hair revolutionizes the beauty market every day, reinforcing what is most beautiful in all women”, she concludes.