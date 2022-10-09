Grey’s Anatomy meets its new Cristina Yang

The series Grey’s Anatomy is a great success, and it’s no wonder that it’s already in its 19th season. The medical drama is celebrated worldwide, and in the last two seasons it has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic and the impacts on health.

The series focuses on the lives of doctors, interns and assistants at Seattle Grace Hospital, one of the most turbulent hospitals in the city of Seattle, in the United States.

Among many veterans, including star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, and Patrick Dempsey who played Derek Shepherd, Sandra Oh is a standout that runs the gamut.

The actress who will star in The Witcher: Inception played Dr. Cristina Yang, an important character in the medical drama. With her departure from the cast, it looks like the production has already found a new Cristina Yang for the series.

Mika Yasuda and Cristina Yang are very similar

Dr. Cristina Yang from Sandra Oh possessed exceptional intelligence and was passionate about what she did, being a favorite character of many fans of the series.

However, she leaves the show at the end of Season 10, which is a significant loss, but one that would not prevent production from continuing for more years.

After so long without anyone filling the void left by Sandra Oh’s character, season 19 may have found a resident to match.

Among the actors of the new year is intern Mika Yasuda, played by actress Midori Francis, who caught the attention of fans.

It is revealed that Yasuda says she has a darker sense of humor, which is so similar to Sandra Oh’s character.

The two characters have things in common, and Francis seems to recognize that. The actress revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was a fan of the series, and was inspired by Sandra Oh’s performance.

“Seeing that character, and especially in the town I grew up in New Jersey and what I was seeing on TV at the time, it wasn’t every day that an Asian actor was so present. She had so much screen time and it was so good,” she said.

Yasuda says she is a fan of Cristina Yang, as are many viewers who have followed the drama of the doctor.

“Everyone loves Cristina Yang and that was very important to me as an actress,” said the actress.

While it remains to be seen how Mika will forge her own path on Grey’s Anatomy, she could even more resemble the legacy left by Yang during her stay at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy can be watched through Star+. The 18th season, by the way, is already on the platform.