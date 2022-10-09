Guga will leave Atlético MG in 2023; giant carioca appears as destiny

The side Guga is leaving Atlético MG in the next season of Brazilian football. In the reserve of the Minas Gerais team, journalist Jorge Nicola informs that the side will not stay at the BH club for the year 2023, and the destination, in turn, may be a great club in Rio de Janeiro.

Guga is 24 years old and has belonged to Galo since 2019, when he arrived at Avaí, as a great promise of Brazilian football. Three years later, the athlete’s career with the colors of the Rooster came to an end, as stated by Nicola, on a YouTube channel. According to the source, the Vasco could be Guga’s fate.

With Atlético MG, Guga has a contract until December 2023, but Galo’s need to make an amount puts Guga as one of the club’s future sales. To wear Vasco’s colors, the club will have to be, at least, in the first division, since having expensive players, in Serie B, is not in the club’s plans and much less in the budget. It will also depend on the possible new coach of the Colina giant in 2023. Anyway, today, Vasco is the closest to Guga.

In Serie B, Vasco’s chances to reach the elite rose to 78% after a good victory at home. The hill giant opened 4 points for Ituano, and it’s up to you to return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship next year.

Guga should not be the only one to leave Atlético MG

In addition to Guga, other names should leave the Minas Gerais club at the end of the season, since the Minas Gerais club knows that it needs to make an amount with players from its squad.