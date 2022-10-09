Haaland scores, City beats Southampton at Etihad, takes Premier League lead and ‘dries up’ Arsenal

Manchester City beat Southampton this Saturday (8), at the Etihad Stadium, for the 10th round of the Premier League

O Manchester City entered the field this Saturday (8) to face the southampton for the 10th round of Premier League. At Etihad Stadium, the team coached by Pep Guardiola made another ‘victim’ in the competition and won by 4 at 0.

In the first half, the Citizens scored twice. At 20 minutes, João Cancelo opened the score. At 32, who enlarged was Phil Foden.

The goal that opened the scoring in Manchester came from the feet of the Portuguese side. After facing the mark, Cancelo left the opponent in nostalgia, hit the cross and scored the first.

The second was a goal. After launch of de BruyneFoden, who scored a hat-trick against United, hit the goalkeeper’s exit for coverage and extended the score.

Three minutes into the second half, City scored the third. After a beautiful pass rodri, Mahrez took it first and scored.

If you have a City win, you have a goal from Haaland. In the 19th minute, the Norwegian received a pass from Cancelo and, inside the area, hit the left to turn the triumph into a rout.

Best moments

Haaland scored

With an incredible 19 goals in 12 games this season, Haaland did not go unnoticed. The Norwegian made City’s fourth victory and reached 20 in 2022-23.

Championship status

With the victory, Manchester City took the momentary leadership of the Premier League, with 23 spots. O Arsenalwho is still playing in the round, can retake the lead.

Southampton are in 17thon the edge of the relegation zone, with seven spots.

next games

City return to the field on Wednesday (11), at 1:45 pm, against Copenhagenfor the Champions League.

Southampton, on the other hand, will only return to the pitch next Sunday (16), at 10 am, to face the West Hamat home, for the Premier League.

Datasheet

Manchester City 4 x 0 Southampton

GOALS: Joao Cancelo, Foden, Mahrez and Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Aké, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo (Sergio Gómez); De Bruyne (Julián Álvarez), Rodri and Bernardo Silva; Mahrez (Palmer), Foden (Grealish) and Haaland. Technician: Pep Guardiola.

Southampton: bazunu; Walker-Peters (Larios), Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong (Djenepo), Adam Armstrong (Elyounoussi) and Aribo (Mara); Adams. Technician: Ralph Hasenhuttl.