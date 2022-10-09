Hamilton congratulates Verstappen but says Mercedes will be stronger in 2023

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton congratulated Max Verstappen on winning his second F1 title, but said Mercedes will have a better car in 2023.

Hamilton finished fifth at Suzuka and his 180 points for the season, in which Mercedes have not won a race with the troubled W13, is less than half of Verstappen’s total of 366 points.

However, the 37-year-old Briton is optimistic that his team will get back to performing well next year, and that they could pose a stronger threat to Red Bull and Verstappen than Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have been this year.

Asked by Sky F1 whether Mercedes can give the Dutchman more pressure in 2023, Hamilton replied: “Well, congratulations to Max. I think for us we know what the problems are with this car. I believe that, as a team, we are just champions and capable of building a good car, not to know how to build a good car anymore.”

“I have no doubt that we will have a better car next year. Whether or not we fix all the problems we have this year, we’ll find out when we get there.”

“I don’t feel frustrated, it was a sprint race,” Hamilton said. “We were too slow in a straight line. I was getting as close as I could to Esteban (Ocon), but I couldn’t get through.”

“I wish it was a longer race. I’m glad we got a few laps for the fans here, although it’s not really a huge race for them considering how long they’ve waited.

“In terms of conditions, just starting over, I think it was amazing. That’s what motorsport is all about. It is very difficult to see the cars skating around. I think the restart was at the perfect time and I wish we could have gone further, but we lost some of the light,” added Hamilton.

