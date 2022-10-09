HBO’s The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer

“The White Lotus”, HBO original series, has finally won the trailer for the second season. This second season has been described as being fraught with bad decisions.

The series follows life at a tropical resort, showing the lives and choices of various guests and staff over the course of a week’s stay.

Mike White is the creator of the series and also the scriptwriter of the six episodes that make up the first season, in 2021. The cast includes several familiar faces. Among them are Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinher, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Britanny O’Grady, and many more.

The second season, and the trailer, opens with the one who was considered the queen of the first season, and one of only two returning characters. So we see Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) as she lives her best life aboard a yacht, because that was one of her big dreams. And as she strolls through Sicily, Italy, viewers are welcomed to the hotel that will be the center of this year’s season. From here, we meet an entirely new set of faces (which is a shame because we liked the old ones too). And then we’ll see the strained romantic relationship between the Spillers (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe), as well as the beginning of a family journey of a shared life between the men of the Di Grasso family (F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Michael Imperioli). ) . While it might be about making lasting family memories, it seems that Imperioli’s character has other plans in mind. And the series will have a lot of curious things due to these plans.

For now, the premiere date for the second season has not yet been announced, however, it is a long-awaited series by fans of the most watched resort in the world.

TRAILER | THE NEW SEASON OF WHITE LOTUS

So, have you had a chance to see the first season of the series?