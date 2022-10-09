Henry Cavill’s Superman in The Flash Leaks

After Henry Cavill is guaranteed a presence in Black Adam, information leaks on whether Superman will be in The Flash.

The Last Son of Krypton interpreter was photographed next to his girlfriend, Natalie Mistletoewalking through the streets of the famous American city, where Hollywood and the studios of Warner Bros. Discovery in the United States of America.

Apparently, Henry Cavill will actually be in the production starring Ezra Miller. In addition to Caville, Ben Affleckthe Batman, and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, have also been spotted in Los Angeles. With that, it looks like this will be Trinity’s definitive return to the DC Extended Universe.

After years away from the role, Cavill’s presence is extremely significant for the DCEU. Now, according to the famous insider Daniel Richtman, the actor was actually added to the final cut of Barry Allen’s solo film. That way, Superman will coexist with Supergirl from Sasha Calle.

According to information released by other reliable sources, Cavill is being brought back into the DC Extended Universe at the behest of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwhich convinced the head of the Warner Bros. Discovery to bring him in for some new footage of black adam.

As has been widely reported for several months, Cavill’s Superman will be seen in a post-credits scene of the film starring The Rock and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. A full description reveals exactly what the moment will be like. Read below:

Amanda Waller warns Black Adam to stay on Kahndaq and he questions how she will do it. “There is no one on this planet who can stop me.” She counters “I’ll get someone who’s not from this planet.” In the sky between smoke and shadows we see a silhouette with a cape landing. It’s Henry Cavill’s Superman coming to talk to Adam. He says that “it’s been a while since someone scare the planet like this and the two need to talk.”

According to an earlier report by Giant Freakin Robot, the scene will show Black Adam resting in his throne room as he is confronted by Amanda Waller. After Adam refuses to join her team, Superman arrives to support her.

This would confirm a number of rumors. The site doesn’t know if Amanda Waller is trying to get Black Adam to join some version of Suicide Squad, or if she’s developing another, even more powerful team.

Another question raised is how exactly is Amanda Waller managing to have some sort of control over Superman. black adam will be released on October 20, while The Flash arrives on June 22, 2023. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

follow the DC’s legacy and learn more about DCnautas productions.