Heroic, Vitality, OG, GamerLegion, fnatic, Bad News Eagles and IHC confirm their presence at the Rio Major | DRAFT5

The list of participants of IEM Rio Major 2022 continues to take shape. Over this Saturday (8), seven more teams stamped their passports to what promises to be the biggest and most popular competition in the history of the sport.
Six of them, by the way, survived the European qualifiers for the $1.25 million tournament. heroic, vitality and Bad News Eagleswho were present at the Antwerp Major, still in May, return to the main stage of CS:GO.
already the mongolian HCI passed through RMR APAC without losing a single map, also guaranteeing the return to the competition sanctioned by the valve. In the last edition, on Belgian soil, the team was eliminated by Imperial, still in Challengers Stage.
FaZe Clan
Ninjas in Pajamas
Natus Vincere
ENCE
FURY
00Nation
fnatic
Bad News Eagles
It is interesting to note that Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses will face each other at 11 am this Sunday (9) to decide which of the two will get the direct spot in the Legends Stage destined for Americas RMR.
already among Team Spirit, Cloud9 and sproutone will advance directly to the Legends Stagewhile the other two will duel for another direct spot there, depending on questions of seeding.
Finally, heroic, Team Vitality and OG will play a bracket to define the third place in the European RMR Bwhich will stamp the passport directly to the Legends Stage.