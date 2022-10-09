hotels invest in packages for travelers to sleep

Those who travel want to have fun, meet postcards, try new foods, try the delights of the night… This is tiring. To make the most of travel, many tourists spend little time sleeping, clinging to the maxim that vacations are not about resting, but about enjoying life. The scenario is changing. O sleep tourism is one of the good news in the industry. Spa-like hotels are specializing in offering guests the best sleep experiences they can have, which includes hypnosis and holistic coaching. Like the American luxury chain Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which opened the Sleep Academy in order to promote rest in its purest state, especially for treat one of the consequences of Covid-19: insomnia.

The Belmond Cadogan Hotel, in London (England), created the Sleep Concierge, a service that includes sleep-inducing meditation, pillow menu with options that cater to guests who prefer to sleep on their backs or sides, options of blankets by weight, “lullaby” tea and scented essence spray for relaxation and well-being.

London hotel suite designed to improve guest sleep Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The same concept arrived in Coimbra (Portugal) in a partnership between a British hotel company and a Swedish mattress manufacturer that bets on isolation to achieve quality sleep. The 15-suite spa has new technology for soundproof environments. The luxury chain Six Senses, in turn, with options to stay in Fiji, Maldives, Thailand, Cambodia and Greece, among other countries, created a seven day deep sleep program to your guests. But nothing like the Mandarin Oriental, a hotel in Geneva (Switzerland), which hired specialists to analyze the quality of sleep of its customers and offer solutions in case of anomalies.

“Sleep is so important, and we realized that there was a trend towards sleep tourism and wellness in general, after the lockdowns and Covid”explained to CNN Daniela Moore, senior manager of public relations for Rocco Forte Hotels.

At the Mandarin Oriental, in Geneva, experts analyze guests’ sleep Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Brown’s Hotel, owned by the Rocco group and located in Mayfair, London, has developed a two-night stay program that guarantees the “serene sleep”with massage and special teas.

For those interested in a more root program there is a very attractive option: Emma Sleep is developing the “Shleep Sanctuary”, in the United Kingdom, where guests, accommodated in a glass dome, will be able to resort to the classic “count sheep” to sleep. Everything should be ready in 2023.

How about sleeping counting sheep? Photo: Publicity/Emma Sleep

The sleep tech company came up with the idea to create the experience after a OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults found that 44% had trouble sleeping this year.