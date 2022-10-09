How Neanderthals’ Sex Life Was Discovered by Fossil DNA

This week, the swedish academy announced that the Nobel Prize in Medicine will be awarded to the specialist in evolutionary genetics Svante Pääbo, from Sweden. The award was given to Brazilian biologist Fernando Reinach, PHD in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Cornell University and author of The Arrival of the New, to write an article in the newspaper The State of São Paulo, in which he talks about the work of Pääbo.

Initially, the Swede’s work — extracting DNA from fossils — was criticized in the scientific world. But, with the improvement of techniques, he was able to determine what the sex life of Neanderthals was like, “the cousins ​​of humans”, according to the theory of evolution, who lived 30 thousand years ago.

In the 1980s, Reinach visited an exhibition at the Museum of Natural History in New York about what can be learned by examining remains, from more recent corpses to fossilized bones. The older the corpse, the harder it was to find out what its life was like. “During the exhibition, I became sadly convinced that the secrets of our distant ancestors were lost and that we would have to make do with the little information obtained directly from the bones”, observed the Brazilian biologist, in the article.

It was in the last room of the exhibition that he came into contact with the work of some scientists who were extracting DNA from prehistoric bones. With a dental drill, they drilled into the cadaver’s teeth and extracted DNA from the pulp. A similar technique was used in mummies, whose DNA was sufficiently preserved to be sequenced.

One of these scientists was the Swede who has now been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, discovered Reinach, while researching the subject, after visiting the museum. “It was on that day that I read Svante Pääbo’s first work, his doctoral thesis, in which he demonstrated that it was possible to extract DNA from mummies,” he recalled.

The Brazilian biologist reports that the Swede’s initial work was discredited, due to the possibility of samples collected from fossils being contaminated by recent genetic material. This contamination occurred in several cases.

Pääbo, however, did not give up and managed to improve the extraction methods and demonstrate that DNA was really ancient. This was a revolution for paleontology, says Reinach. “We now have access to the genome of living things that went extinct millions of years ago.” The genome of extinct living beings can be studied with this DNA extraction technique.

The Swedish scientist’s greatest achievement, however, was yet to come. Pääbo sequenced the Neanderthal genome. The Brazilian biologist explains that by comparing our genome with that of Neanderthals, Pääbo’s group discovered that we now have genes from Neanderthals. “With this, it was demonstrated that our ancestors had sex with these cousins.”

recently, presearchers from the Swede’s team discovered a skeleton of a woman whose DNA showed that she was the daughter of a human and a Neanderthal.

Reinach ends the article by saying that the Swedish scientist, now Nobel Prize in Medicine, could have given up trying to extract DNA from mummies and bones when he was crucified by the scientific community. “But he insisted, got there, and completely changed our knowledge of our ancestors. Without a doubt he deserves the Nobel Prize.”