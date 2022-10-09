How powerful is Vhagar, really? Can any of the other HOTD dragons beat her?

Warning: SPOILERS for House of the Dragon Episode 7 – “Driftmark”Prince Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claimed Vhagar in dragon house episode 7, and so the oldest, biggest, and most feared dragon in the Seven Kingdoms is now on the side of Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her family. Vhagar’s former knight, Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), was buried at sea in dragon house episode 7 after she committed suicide by ordering Vhagar to burn her with dragonfire in the previous episode. Vhagar is indeed a make a difference that will be utilized by Aemond to its full effect in dragon house.

As dragon house episode 7 featured, Vhagar is truly a monster to behold. The dragon woman is gigantic and surpasses all other dragons seen so far in dragon house as well as Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) greatest dragon in War of Thrones. Vhagar is approximately 180 years old, and she is the last of the three original dragons that Aegon the Conqueror and his sister wives rode to unite the Seven Kingdoms under Targaryen rule. As Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) observed to his daughter Alicent, Aemond conquering Vhagar alongside him was not only worth the prince losing his left eye, but the massive fire-breathing beast is “worth a thousand times the price he paid.” Along with Sunfyre, Prince Aegon’s (Ty Tennant) dragon, and Princess Helaena’s (Evie Allen) dragon Dreamfyre, Vhagar’s bond with Aemond gives Alicent’s family a third and most legendary creature alive in Westeros.

Who are the most powerful dragons after Vhagar In dragon house?

Vhagar is unmatched in terms of size, power, and battle experience, but dragon house there are other flying reptiles that are also quite powerful. Perhaps the next most dangerous dragon in the Seven Kingdoms is Caraxes, who belongs to Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Also known as the “Blood Wyrm”, Caraxes is a formidable dragon that Daemon has ridden in many great battles, including the war with the Triarchy in dragon house episode 3. Syrax, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) dragon, was first seen when she was a teenager played by Milly Alcock, but by dragon house episode 7, Syrax is bigger and more powerful.

Other deadly dragons that could challenge Vhagar include Melys, “the Red Queen”, who is ridden by Princess Rhaeys Targaryen (Eve Best). What Melys lacks in size compared to Vhagar, she makes up for in speed and cunning. There’s also Sunfyre, Prince Aegon Targaryen’s golden dragon, who will play a major role in later episodes of dragon house. While there is likely no dragon that can match Vhagar one-on-one, the great dragon can be crushed in a fight against multiple opponents. In fact, Vhagar is also old and growing so much that she needs sleep. Young Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose) also noted that Vhagar must be sad and lonely in the world. dragon housethe other dragons are younger than Vhagar.

How Vhagar is killed in dragon house

Warning: SPOILERS for future episodes of House of the Dragon The fates of Vhagar and Aemond Targaryen are intertwined with Daemon Targaryen and Caraxes. In future episodes of dragon house, Daemon will be the fiercest defender of Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne, while Aemond will rise as Protector of the Realm and the greatest warrior of Alicent Hightower’s faction, the Greens. Eventually, Daemon will meet his nephew Aemond in what will be known as the Battle of the Gods Eye in the Riverlands, after the two Targaryen princes take turns claiming Harrenhal for their sides. Daemon and Caraxes’ final battle with Aemond and Vhagar ends with all their deaths as the Targaryens and their dragons fall into a lake, which dramatically concludes their stories in Dragon House.

