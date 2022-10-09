How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS?

The update allows the smooth functioning of WhatsApp, and it fixes possible bugs, and brings security improvements for users.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What is the advantage of putting the CPF on the note?

WhatsApp always goes through an update. The action allows the proper functioning of the application, and this fixes possible bugs, and brings security improvements to users. In this sense, always look for the latest version of the messaging platform.

If the messenger is already configured on the device to automatically update, but is pending other apps, it is possible to prioritize the update. This is done through the device’s application store, both on Android and iOS.

How to update WhatsApp on Android?

Open the Google Play Store; Then search for WhatsApp in the search; After that, go to the app page, tap the “Update” button and wait for the installation.

How to update WhatsApp on iOS

In the App Store, search for WhatsApp; Once this is done, tap the “Update” button to start the download; Finally, the installation will be performed.

It is worth mentioning that if the update icon does not appear, it means that your device already has the latest version of WhatsApp.

And in the case of the web version?

In short, the update of WhatsApp to the web version happens automatically. Therefore, when the new settings are released, a notification is displayed at the top of the conversations list, asking to release the page reload (refresh).

Image: Ink Drop/shutterstock.com