Husband has been searching for 11 years for wife who disappeared in tsunami

Japanese Yasuo Takamatsu, 65, lost his wife, Yuko, in the tsunami that hit eastern Japan in 2011. 11 years later, he still dives every week in hopes of finding his beloved’s body in Onagawa.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, once a week he dives to a depth of 30 meters, looking for clues about the whereabouts of the woman he loves.

The tsunami occurred off the east coast of Japan on March 11, 2011, as a consequence of a magnitude 9.1 earthquake. The biggest waves exceeded 10 meters in height, flooding an area of ​​561 square kilometers.

In an interview with the Associated Press in Onagawa in 2021, Takamatsu revealed the motivation to repeat dives in the region. After two years of searching on land, in 2013 he obtained a diving license, starting his maritime mission.

“It’s too early for my family to give up. I’ll keep looking for clues about my wife,” he said.

Takamatsu and Yuko had known each other for 30 years after attending a wedding ceremony. In the interview, he said the woman was attracted to his gentle smile and they quickly became friends, got married and had two children.

After retiring from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force in 2010, Yasuo stayed at home in Onagawa and took Yuko to work at a bank every day.

On the day of the earthquake, he received a message from Yuko on his cell phone. “Are you ok? I want to go home,” the text read. Looking at her, Yasuo felt relieved, believing that Yuko would be able to escape to higher ground.

However, she did not appear again. The next day, an acquaintance said he saw employees being swept away by the tsunami from the branch’s roof.

Since then, Yasuo has been looking for his wife on a weekly basis and promises that he will continue the process as long as his body still “can move”.

Although her cell phone was recovered after the disaster, Yuko’s body remains undiscovered.