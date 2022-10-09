‘I married the first guy I talked to on the app’

“I downloaded Tinder in 2014. I had just gotten out of a long-distance relationship and was relieved it was over. I used to live in Montpellier, France, where I was doing a Masters in International Project Management.

At the time, Tinder was booming, everyone was talking about the app. It was a colleague from the master’s degree, a Danish woman, who said: “I’m glad you’re done, now you’re free. Install Tinder, meet people, enjoy.”

I thought, “Wow, sure! I want to go out, meet people, make new friends.” I didn’t go in with that expectation of finding someone to have sex with, casual sex, none of that. I just wanted to meet people, see what the app was about. I installed it on a Friday night, made a basic profile, put only the required information.

I didn’t really know how the app worked and I left liking a lot of people. At the time there was no Whatsapp here in France, almost no one used it. I started getting a lot of messages and I was kind of lost.

Some were very direct, some guys were already saying: “In my house or yours?”. I found it a bit aggressive, I considered uninstalling it, I thought it wasn’t for me.

I was a little perplexed by how the app works. I answered one or another message, but there were a lot of people talking at the same time. I found it tiring and went to sleep.

When I woke up the next day, I went to look at the app and the first message I opened was from Matt. He was online and we started talking. We set up an appointment for the same day, at 4 pm, at a cafe in a very busy square. I wanted to book in an open place and full of people, I was terrified of these things.

When I looked at him, I thought, “Wow, it’s not going to happen, nothing to do with me.” He smoked and I hate cigarettes. And that was an essential criterion for me. He lit a cigarette and I couldn’t wait to leave. But then we sat in the cafe and started talking. He told me that he too had ended a relationship and had just moved back to Montpellier, his hometown, and got a job as an engineer.

Mariana and Mathieu got married in 2017 Image: Personal Archive

We were talking for a long time. It got dark, the cafe closed and I had to leave because I was cold. We didn’t even mention anything about seeing each other again. But as I was on my way home, a thought crossed my mind: ‘I think I’m going to marry this person.’ I don’t know how to explain it, but I had this feeling. I don’t know why, I didn’t even like him right away. But something told me that we would see each other again.

When we got home, we talked, I told him to download Whatsapp and we continued talking. We met the next day, in the afternoon, and we started seeing each other almost every day, after his work or my classes. He met my friends and soon we started dating.

In the first week, he stopped smoking. I said that I hated cigarettes, that for me that was a prerequisite, and he said: “Great, I was already trying to quit, now I have more motivation”. And he stopped.

The following month I was going to take a trip by myself, which I had already planned before I met him. I was going to spend a week in Norway. He invited himself to go with me and we took this trip together, which marked the beginning of our relationship.

In 2017, after a few years already living together in Montpellier, we got married. We had two ceremonies, one here and the other in Poços de Caldas (MG), my hometown. We spent our honeymoon in Ilhabela (SP), and then moved to Paris. In 2021, Victor, our son, was born. And so it’s been eight years. I have a feeling it went really, really fast.

Matt was the first person I actually talked to on Tinder and my first date. I never responded to the other dozen messages that were there.

I can also say that Tinder has changed my life. When I came to France, my idea was to stay for just two years. I met Matt in the second year of my master’s degree, in theory he would only stay another eight months and return to Brazil. As we met, everything changed. I’ve been staying and staying and I’ve been living here for ten years, and of those ten, eight are with him.”

Mariana Zanon, 31, lives in Paris and works with e-commerce