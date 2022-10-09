iCloud vs. Google Drive vs. OneDrive

O cloud storage it is part of our daily life. With humble beginnings of limited services, today we have very professional options, including those aimed at large corporations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM packages.

The three tech giants — Apple, Google and Microsoft — also have their options for the personal and professional market, features that have undergone changes in recent years. O iCloudO Google Drive it’s the OneDrive are present in many computers, smartphones and tablets, often coexisting with different purposes.

When it comes to team use, standardizing a tool is critical to smooth workflow and creative interaction. For this reason, choosing the ideal service is an arduous but necessary task.

I’ve been using all three services and here’s a comparison between the main points of usability so you can analyze which one best fits your routine. I also use Dropbox, but I chose to leave it out of this comparison to focus only on services that are associated with more robust, work-oriented packages.

Available space

The amount of available space is an important item when choosing a cloud service. In this item, iCloud loses by far. In the free option, OneDrive and iCloud only offer 5GB, against 15GB for Google Drive.

When we look at the paid options, both Google Drive and OneDrive have options for unlimited storage; iCloud has only 2TB per user in its Apple Business Essentials; with a “way” by subscribing to Apple One + iCloud, you can reach 4TB — but, in this case, divided between the six users of the family account (if any).

Practicality

In this item, iCloud is not an armful. Apple’s integrated ecosystem makes iCloud naturally present in the Finder (Mac) or the Files app (iPhone/iPad). This facility allows for highly intuitive integration, with files naturally saved in the cloud. In addition, you can choose which folders are available offline and which are only in the cloud, freeing up device.

Google Drive and OneDrive also allow you to take a folder offline, but much less automatically. In the case of Google Drive, synchronizing these folders takes up an absurd amount of memory and also greatly increases battery consumption. OneDrive is lighter, but file uploads have rather inconvenient restrictions. Some elements in the name of the files prevent the upload, making the work very difficult, which does not happen in iCloud or Google Drive.

sharing

In this regard, victory by far of Google Drive. Sharing is very easy, you can send it to specific people or simply leave the link open for anyone to access, without restrictions.

Sharing OneDrive is quite simple when people are in the same organization, but to give people access to non-corporate emails, the task is already starting to get complicated. Several authorizations are required and, even so, errors and the need to repeat procedures are common.

On iCloud, this activity is even more complicated, especially when the other person does not have an Apple device. The procedure is not intuitive, the simultaneous update fails a lot, and if you need to add people later to the same folder, you may have to remove the previous ones and add them all again at the same time. This function is definitely not well planned yet.

prices

This is a very complicated item to evaluate, because there are a variety of plans for different needs. So let’s consider the premium package of each of the services, for reference.

For a family sharing of services and composition with 4TB of space, the Apple package would be in BRL 114.80 (to split between six users, i.e. BRL 19.13 per user) monthly.

In Google Drive’s business plan, with unlimited storage space and other company services, the value per user can reach BRL 81.60. OneDrive, within the Microsoft Business subscription, has a value of BRL 64.90.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, iCloud is not yet designed for optimal corporate use. Although Apple is shyly touting the possibility of using its package for remote work teams (as in the videos Apple at Work), the features still appear to be designed for the individual user. Collaboration is not intuitive and sharing is complicated. For personal use it is, in my opinion, the best option; but to work as a team, there is still a long way to go.

Between Google and Microsoft, the fight is good. If it wasn’t for this file upload restriction that irritates a lot, I would recommend Microsoft’s service without hesitation, as its professional package is much more robust and requires less from your machine. Despite the regrets, Google Drive is still the best way for quick and convenient sharing among diverse users.