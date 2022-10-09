If you do, your Nubank card will be canceled

There are some practices that should be avoided if you want to continue using the Nubank credit card, see which ones.

Credit cards from any type of financial institution have rules, which when disrespected can result in cancellation. Among digital banks, the Nubank It is one of the most requested credit cards.

Nubank offers several credit card options according to the profiles of its customers and what they need. Despite being a product of easy accesscare must be taken to be able to keep the fintech credit card and even receive an increase in the bill.

Acts that can cancel your Nubank credit card

There are some practices that can make Nubank decide cancel your card, whether for bad behavior or illegal conduct, see which ones:

Pay the invoice using the limit of the card itself

Your credit card bill must not be paid with the card itself, or through another credit card. This practice is not well regarded, so the card on which the invoice belonged can be blocked.

Betting on gambling with Nubank credit card

Online sports trader format games cannot be paid with Nubank. The practice violates the policy of good use of the Nubank card, so avoid doing it. To avoid cancellation, try to know the rules imposed by the institution.

Betting on these games is not only against Nubank’s policy, but also against the flag used by the bank, Mastercard.

Use the card limit to deposit into accounts

Not all digital banks have such a strict policy on this practice, however, at Nubank, generating a boleto and paying it with the credit card limit is considered illegal conduct, although it is possible to make the appeal.

Therefore, it is recommended that the payment of the ticket be made in another way.

