iFood offers 5,000 technology scholarships; learn how to participate

iFood has an initiative to encourage training. Currently, 5,000 scholarships for programming courses are available. The proposal is to train new professionals for the job market in technology, in one of the areas that is expanding, as it is the one that employs the most in Brazil and abroad.

Read more: Secretariat opens 7,000 vacancies in free IT and entrepreneurship courses

The target audience is made up of people who live in a situation of social vulnerability. Scholarships are offered through the DIO platform, which offers courses on the most varied fronts of the technology. The training is in the bootcamp model, with recorded classes and activities to assess the understanding of the topics.

5,000 iFood Scholarships

The complete course lasts 86 hours. Students learn the basics of Java and many other approaches that are divided into study modules. Are they:

Starting to program in Java;

Mastering Java;

Introduction to Spring Framework;

Strengthening your professional career;

Software development principles.

To register, just access the Potência Tech website and guarantee your participation until October 23rd. You must be over 18 years old. According to DIO’s schedule, the course will be completed by the 27th of November. The website indicates the step by step, with all the documents necessary to complete the registration. pay attention to requirements.

The great advantage of this method of study is that each student can set their own pace, as long as they complete it within the allotted time frame. After completing the modules, students who win the iFood Scholarships will participate in a program that connects people and companies to encourage entry into the job market.

With the offer of 5,000 scholarships, iFood follows the same project as other large companies in Brazil and around the world. It is a bet on training new professionals for the technology market, given that the area still faces a great shortage of manpower.