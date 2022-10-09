‘I’m gay’: Iker Casillas, Real Madrid idol, reveals on Twitter and deletes post soon after

Real Madrid idol and world champion for the Spanish national team, goalkeeper Iker Casillas moved the internet with a tweet this Sunday morning. The former player revealed that he is homosexual and asked for respect. After the backlash, the post was deleted.

– I hope you respect me, I’m gay – wrote the goalkeeper.

Post that was deleted soon after (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Rival of Casillas in clubs and teammate in the national team, defender Puyol commented on the publication with a message that also generated different interpretations among internet users.

– It’s time to tell our story, Iker – published the former Barcelona captain.

+ Handball player declares himself homosexual and shows photos with boyfriend

The former goalkeeper received messages of support and there were also comments in his post with homophobic attacks. Some users questioned whether the Spanish idol had been hacked or was making some kind of prank.

Casillas ended his relationship with journalist Sara Carbonero last year and since then he has had several cases speculated by the Spanish press. According to some European newspapers, this Sunday’s post could be a kind of outburst by Casillas on account of recent rumors involving his personal life.

A few days ago, Iker Casillas saw his name involved in an alleged affair with the Colombian singer Shakiraformer defender Piqué, of Barcelona.