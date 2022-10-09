Immigration Museum holds 27th Immigrant Festival, with 54 countries, 68 presentations and 100 gastronomy and handicraft exhibitors | What to do in Sao Paulo

In its 27th edition, the traditional Festa do Imigrante, promoted by the Immigration Museum (MI) will bring to the complex of the former Hospedaria de Imigrantes do Brás, four days of music, dance, gastronomy and handicrafts from communities that represent the cultures of 54 countries.

The event also has specific activities aimed at children, as well as cultural experiences with groups of different nationalities and workshops aimed at those interested in topics such as migration and museology. Tickets, which have a limited number, can be purchased through the website.

With a total of 68 music and dance performances, groups and artists who are refugees, migrants or descendants of different traditions take to the stage, mounted in the museum garden, such as Benin, French Polynesia, India, Japan, Mozambique, Belarus, Austria, Chile, Ukraine, Italy, among others.

The musical performances range from contemporary presentations, which correlate, for example, traditional music with jazz, as in the case of the Mozambican Otis Selimane, to more traditional rhythms and folkloric performances, such as the group ISBÁ, from Belarus.

The party will have tents of gastronomic exhibitors from 37 countries, such as Afghanistan, Germany, Armenia, Austria, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Spain, Madeira Island, India, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela. . The party will also feature the presence of Comida de Herança, which offers emporium products and authorial recipes from different traditions and culinary techniques of small producers.

In the area of ​​handicrafts, there will be exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, such as Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Denmark and Greece, in order to contemplate the importance of handcrafting in popular culture and to enable the visitor to get in touch with unique pieces that reflect the cultural identity of countries represented at the event.

The public will even be able to experience part of the traditions present at the party in cultural experiences in the form of workshops. Visitors will be able to learn the basics of Russian folk dance steps, try out classical yoga movements or learn about Palestinian rhythms, for example.

They will also be able to experience luthier moments, learning to build a “grilinho”, a musical instrument from Madeira Island, or learn how to make margučiai – traditional decorated eggs in Lithuania. Furthermore, those who prefer to expand their culinary repertoire can, for example, learn how to cook æbleflæsk, a typical Danish recipe made with smoked bacon and apples.

The program will also include workshops given by the educational, research and museology centers of the MI, such as the “Ethnographic Expedition for the Festa do Imigrante”, in which participants are encouraged to walk through the event, observing the cultural groups present, from new angles and concepts from anthropology, or the “Conversation Wheel – Training and Work in Museums”, carried out by the institution’s technical team.

Finally, a special program, aimed at children, will be held in the Semear Leitores space, with thematic storytelling that intends, in a playful way, to bring the little ones closer to cultural aspects present in the traditions invited to this edition of the party.

The long-term exhibition of MI Migrar: experiences, memories and identities can also be visited, respecting the maximum capacity of each environment. Other attractions, such as the steam engine ride and period photographs, will be in operation during the event.

The schedule is subject to change without notice.

27th Immigrant Festival

Dates: October 08, 09, 15 and 16

Opening hours: 10 am to 6 pm (ticket office until 5 pm)

Admission: R$ 10 (in advance) | BRL 16 (box office)

Location: Immigration Museum