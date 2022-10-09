Initial “Blitz” will be Corinthians’ weapon to take Flamengo out of comfort – 10/09/2022

The equation for Vitor Pereira at Neo Química Arena was not simple.

Unlike the opponent of the fourth in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians does not have two chances of title in the cups to turn their backs on the Brazilian. Athletico, who live in the same scenario, but in Libertadores and only on the 29th, were practically complete and are also fighting for a spot in the G6.

The solution was to insert starters, such as Fagner, Balbuena, Fausto and Roger Guedes and add three others in the second half: Fausto, Du Queiroz and Yuri Alberto, in addition to giving minutes to Maycon, who can be important in the national decision.

The 2-1 victory, in addition to the three points that temporarily left the team in second place, was important to reinforce efficiency in their domains and give confidence for the start of the cup dispute.

Everyone at Corinthians knows the importance of going home to open up an advantage, including in the mental aspect. Invert the logic of the Libertadores quarterfinals, when Flamengo left Itaquera with a classification well underway to only confirm at Maracanã.

That’s why Cássio should play, even with a trauma to the foot not yet explained very well. Typical case where he would not play a match in the competition for consecutive points, but goes to sacrifice in a decision.

And Vitor Pereira’s team will try to impose an initial “blitz”, as they did with the “mistão” over Athletico. Intense pressure on the opponent with the ball and also on the shortest pass options, quick transition to catch the opponent leaving and also strength in the set pieces. As in the corner from the right that Fagner put on Balbuena’s head to open the scoring, after just five minutes.

With 25 it was already 2 to 0, in the penalty converted by Roger Guedes. Everything Vitor Pereira needed to manage a game four days away from the first leg of the final. That’s why the coach valued, once again, the words “pressure” and “hunger” in the post-game press conference.

That’s how he works, he likes it and this time there’s more time for training. This is how he will try to take Flamengo out of comfort on Wednesday. Pressure in the stands and on the field, trying to have a better luck compared to the continental tournament. Who knows how to take the lead now, unlike Arrascaeta’s great goal that made everything easier for the red and blacks?

It was not by chance that Dorival Júnior sent reserves, plus goalkeeper Santos, to Cuiabá, trained the ten linemen on Saturday morning and only later traveled to command the team in the 2-1 victory at Arena Pantanal. The coach knows that he will not find the same Corinthians from August 2nd. And now it’s a cup.