Iranian State Broadcaster Hacked, Displays Image of Supreme Leader on Fire | World

A group supporting the protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini managed to hack a state television channel and broadcast an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames on the news.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death on September 16 of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

The Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) recorded at least 95 deaths in the repression of protests since 16 September.

According to a latest Iranian report released in late September, around 60 people were killed, including 10 police officers.

“The blood of our young people drips from their fingers,” read the message that appeared on the screen during the Saturday night broadcast of the state television newspaper. was accompanied by a manipulated photo of Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames and his head in a visagea.

“It’s time to pack your furniture… and find another place to settle your family outside of Iran,” read another message accompanying the photo.

The cyberattack, which lasted a few seconds, was claimed by a self-styled Edalat-e Ali (Justice of Ali) group that supports the protest movement, the biggest in Iran since demonstrations against rising gasoline prices in 2019.

At the end of the video, the presenter of the newspaper appeared tense, with his eyes fixed on the camera. In Iran, the Tasnim news agency confirmed that state television “was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents”.

New protests on Saturday

On Saturday night, protests took place in several cities across the country, including Tehran, with solidarity mobilizations abroad. According to Iranian analyst Omid Memarian, a video showed protesters in Tehran shouting “death to the dictator”.

Elsewhere, students chanted “Woman, life, freedom” in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown in Kurdistan province, and marched waving their scarves over their heads.

Protest against the death of young Mahsa Amini in the Iranian city of Javanrud, on Saturday (8) – Photo: Reuters

According to images circulating online verified by AFP, a large banner placed on a viaduct in central Tehran read: “We are no longer afraid. We will fight.”

On Saturday night, two members of the security forces were killed during the demonstrations, one in Tehran “by an armed mob” and the other in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The agency confirmed protests in several cities, where protesters threw Molotov cocktails at mosques, Basidji centers, paramilitary militias and imams’ offices. “In Tehran, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd,” he said, adding that protesters “burned and damaged public property, including a police station and garbage cans.”

On Friday, Iranian authorities claimed that Mahsa Amini died of illness and not “beating”. But the girl’s father, Amjad Amini, who said his daughter was in good health before her arrest, rejected the medical report in an interview with Iran International, a Persian-language television channel based in London. “I saw with my own eyes that blood was running from Mahsa’s ears and neck,” he said.

Activists and NGOs allege that she was wounded in the head while being detained. Iran accuses foreign countries of fueling the protests, including the United States.

Syrian Kurdish women protest the killing of Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini, detained by Tehran's morality police — Photo: AP

In addition, the NGO Baluch Activists Campaign has provided a new death toll – 90 – in the crackdown on last week’s demonstrations in Zahedan, in Sistan-Baluchistan (southeast) province, which are unrelated to the death of Mahsa Amini.