Is Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Worth It? See price and specifications | media centers

Another differential of the device is its voice remote control with Alexa. With the feature, it is possible to make commands for Amazon’s voice assistant, such as asking for tips on movies and series, for example. Next, the TechTudo explains the main details of Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Datasheet

Release: 2021

Official price: BRL 449

Max resolution: 4K

RAM memory: not informed

Internal storage: 8GB

Operating System: Fire TV OS

Processor: Quad core 1.7 GHz

Supported video formats: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9+

Supported audio formats: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC)

Supported images: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP

Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth

Remote control: yes

Voice assistant: Alexa

Dimensions: 9.9 x 3 x 1.4 cm (device only) and 10.8 x 3 x 1.4 cm (device and connector)

Weight: 53.6 g

colors: black

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a compact dongle that can be discreetly plugged in behind the television. By not being apparent, the model can be a good choice to compose the TV panel of users who do not like wires showing. With a rectangular shape, the device has dimensions of 9.9 x 3 x 1.4 cm in size and 53.6 g in weight. Power is provided by a cable and power adapter.

Another highlight of the streaming device is its remote control with voice commands. The device has navigation functions, volume adjustment, mute, playback control and button to activate Alexa. You can still find a quick access menu for the Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Music apps. Powered by two AAA batteries, the remote control measures 3.8 x 14.2 x 1.6 cm and weighs 43.4 g.

The specifications of the Amazon dongle are within the expected standard for devices in the segment. Its internal memory is 8 GB, a value for both user-installed content and the operating system. The device’s low memory capacity can be one of its main weaknesses, as this factor can restrict your usage experience.

The datasheet indicates that the device is composed of an IMG GE8300 GPU and a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. These specifications promise to run streaming applications without crashes and with good image quality. The media center has a maximum resolution of 2160p (UHD), in addition to playing 1080p (Full HD) and 720p (HD). To watch 4K quality content, you must have a TV that supports the resolution.

The accessory has a dual-band Wi-Fi connection. Its two antennas promise to capture high internet signal to process streaming with speed and without connection drops. The dongle also has Bluetooth 5.0, which makes it possible to pair speakers, wireless headphones, game controllers and other accessories compatible with the connection. Its interface also includes two ports: an HDMI output and a micro USB power connection.

In content compatibility, Fire TV Stick 4K is capable of playing HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9, ​​Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HDR10+ videos. Already in the audio specifications, it is possible to find Dolby Atmos 7.1 surround sound, two stereo channels and HDMI with up to 5.1 sound pass, being compatible with the formats AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC).

The Fire TV Stick 4K has its own operating system, Amazon’s Fire OS. Based on Android, this system is responsible for the interface that accesses the applications. When opening the home screen, the user can see, for example, which apps he has installed on the dongle and suggestions for movies and series that are on the rise.

The media center system also supports voice commands via remote control. Thus, it is possible to make the search for some specific content a little more practical, just asking the Alexa voice assistant for help. This feature also allows you to control the media volume, fast forward or rewind videos, mute and turn off the television.

Features and content

The Fire TV Stick expands the possibilities of using the TV and transforms devices with old technologies into smart devices. The accessory allows you to access various applications for streaming videos, music and games, and perform smart commands using the voice remote with Alexa.

The top featured apps are Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music. Users, however, can also enjoy content from Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Globoplay, Star+, Twitch, Spotify, Deezer, and others. To access the streaming catalog, it is necessary to subscribe to the service with monthly or annual payments.

The Fire TV Stick 4K can be purchased on the Amazon Brazil website. The model with UHD resolution is the most expensive of the official dongles of the brand. The device can be purchased for from R$449. Buying in cash, the consumer gets a 5% discount, thus, the price of the device drops to R$426.55. Warranty and technical assistance are 12 months.

