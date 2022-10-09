Is it in Brazil? Series C champion, Mirassol has not fired a coach for over ten years and sets an example of management | mirasol

The world was very different the last time Mirassol fired a coach. Just to give you an idea, the Brazilian team was commanded by Dunga and dreamed of the sixth in the World Cup in South Africa and Neymar was only in his second year as a professional football player. Outside the world of the ball, practically no one knew what WhatsApp was. Instagram then didn’t even exist.

But when did that happen? It was March 2010when Pintado could not resist the bad start of the team in the Paulista Championship and ended up being dismissed from the position. Since then, Leão has had six coaches and none of them has had to go through the unpleasant process of being fired.

Qualified for Serie B, Mirassol has not fired a coach since 2010

It may seem almost impossible in a country where technicians last an average of five months in the job. But for the current champion of Série C – and who will make his debut in Série B next year, also accredited by the title of the fourth division of the Brazilian Championship in 2020 -, continuity of work is the watchword.

1 of 3 Cast of Mirassol celebrates Serie C title — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol Mirassol cast celebrates Series C title — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol

– As a rule, we always honor our technicians. We even had a relegation situation in which we kept our coach until the end of the championship. It’s very comfortable for a board to put responsibility on one head only, on the coach, and we think that’s cowardice – explains the president of Mirassol, Edson Ermenegildo.

In the same period, Corinthians, for example, fired nine coaches, while Palmeiras and Santos fired 14 each. São Paulo, in turn, sent 17 technicians away.

2 of 3 Edson Ermenegildo, president of Mirassol — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol Edson Ermenegildo, president of Mirassol — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol

In the case of Mirassol, whoever said goodbye or left at the end of the contract or left the club because he received a proposal to command another team. This is the case of Eduardo Baptista, who, after winning the Série D title and two good campaigns in the Campeonato Paulista, got it right with Juventude in the first half of this year.

For those in the role, the club’s philosophy is a guarantee of more security to work.

– It gives you peace of mind knowing that not everything has to be done just for the result. You can help the institution to develop and you can develop. It is the tranquility of knowing that the look has a more global view – says coach Ricardo Catalá, who is in his second spell at Leão since 2020 and led the team to the most recent achievement.

3 of 3 Ricardo Catalá has already “declared himself to Mirassol on other occasions — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirassol Ricardo Catalá has already “declared himself to Mirassol on other occasions — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirassol

Remember who the Mirassol technicians have been since 2010: