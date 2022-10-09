is yours on the list?

WhatsApp is about to go offline. Don’t worry, there’s no reason to panic. This will not happen to all users of the service. As of October 31, the messaging app will be incompatible with some device models. Find out what they are all and what to do to continue with access to blue whiting.

According to the Meta team responsible for the app, whenever new features are released and new technologies are implemented, some models of cell phones are no longer compatible with the new tools developed. They are usually the oldest. The information is on the WABetaInfo specialized portal.

WhatsApp will be down soon

According to the disclosure made recently by the portal, WhatsApp is about to go offline on some very specific devices, but the list includes cell phones from Samsung and other major brands.

Some mobile devices with Android 4.0.1 or earlier versions are listed by WhatsApp. See below the complete list with all models that will no longer have application:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2; Samsung Galaxy Core; Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite; LG Optimus F3; LG Optimus L4 II; Samsung Galaxy Trend II; Huawei Ascend D2; Huawei Ascend Mate; Huawei Ascend G740; LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7; LG Optimus L3 II Dual; LG Optimus F5; LG Optimus L5 II; Samsung Galaxy S3 mini; Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2; LG Optimus L5 II Dual; LG Optimus L3 II; LG Optimus L7 II Dual; LG Optimus L7 II; Sony Xperia M; Wiko Cink Five; LG Optimus F6LG Enact; LG Optimus L4 II Dual; LG Optimus L2 II; LG Optimus F3Q; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Caterpillar Cat B15; Wiko Darknight; ZTE Grand S Flex; Lenovo A820; ZTE V956 UMi X2; Faea F1THL W8; ZTE Grand X Quad v987; ZTE Grand Memo.

Before you discard your device, remember to confirm that there is a more current version available so that your application can go through a update, because then there is still a chance. Otherwise, if you really already use the latest for this model, it will even be necessary to change cell phones.