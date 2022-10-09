It’s champion! Verstappen wins in Japan despite the rain and wins the bi

Despite the rain putting the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in check after the start, the race resumed and ended with Max Verstappen’s victory and title. The Dutchman from Red Bull Racing was dominant from start to finish of the 40 minutes or so and secured the title early due to a penalty to Leclerc after the end of the race.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second, but took a five-second penalty and ended up behind Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in the final.the podium of the 18th stage of the season. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton closed out the top 5 at the Suzuka Circuit.

The FIA ​​took minutes later from to proof was completed to inform the punishment and caught Verstappen off guard. The Japanese GP not only had a troubled start due to heavy rain, but it was also paralyzed for more than two hours and ended with the title being announced by surprise.

As the race ended up having reached the maximum duration time and not the full 53 laps, it was expected that the points awarded to the drivers would be reduced. However, F1 tallied the normal score and, due to Leclerc’s penalty, Verstappen got the gap he needed to lift the cup in Japan.

Rain and troubled start

The weekend in Japan was marked by unstable weather, with rain making a strong presence this morning. With the track wet, all the drivers opted to enter with the intermediate tires and the GP started in full swing.

As soon as the signal was given, Verstappen and Leclerc were already in a direct dispute. Starting in second, the Monegasque from Ferrari managed to start better and took danger to the lead of the Dutchman, who played hard to defend his position. The initial agitation, however, was not restricted to the front and affected the entire platoon.

Due to the track conditions, the tires were producing a lot of spray and harming the drivers’ vision. Carlos Sainz, who started in third, was losing positions and ended up riding alone. The Ferrari Spaniard ended up in the protective barriers, triggering the yellow flag and safety car.

Alexander Albon also withdrew from the race. Zhou was another to run, but the Chinese managed to recover and was able to continue. In addition to them, Vettel even left the track and Gasly was left with an advertising plate stuck to the front of his car.

Red flag and stoppage

With the rain intensifying, the red flag appeared and stopped the race on the third lap. After more than half an hour of waiting, the race direction decided that the race would resume with a launched start and mandatory wet tires.

However, within minutes of the drivers returning to the track, the decision was suspended. Two hours after the stop, with the rain letting up, the race resumed.

Tractor on the track and controversy

After the red flag was raised, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly came across a tractor in front of him as he returned to the pit lane. The pilot was at high speed and had to dodge the crane, which was on the track, to remove a car.

A tractor on the track in front of Gasly was already red flagged, but the driver was still heading to the pits and at considerable speed. Remembering that eight years ago a tractor accident killed Bianchi on the same circuit #F1pic.twitter.com/zQUyiZ7enF — Felipe Meira (@Felipemmeira) October 9, 2022

The Frenchman was outraged and fired criticism on the team radio. “What’s that tractor on the track?” Gasly said on the team radio. “I passed by his side [trator]. This is unacceptable. Remember what happened. I can’t believe this,” she added.

The episode recalls the 2014 accident involving Jules Bianchi on the same circuit. Eight years ago, he collided with a tractor and died nine months later from his injuries. Other pilots also criticized the incident.

back to action

With the weather improving at Suzuka, the restart procedure was started with mandatory wet tires and the safety car on the track. Visibility was the main factor that hurt pilots. With 40 minutes left on the clock, the green light was given and the race resumed.

As soon as the safety car left the track, Vettel went to the pit stop to change tires for the intermediates. Subsequently, other drivers followed the German’s strategy, including those in the lead.

With Verstappen and Leclerc stopped, Alonso took the lead and even Mick Schumacher took the lead, even if for a few seconds. But the Red Bull driver soon regained the lead, closely followed by the Ferrari driver. Pérez, Ocon and Hamilton completed the top five positions with half an hour to go.

final stretch

In the last ten minutes of the race, the ranking at the top was slow to change. Verstappen even opened 17 seconds of Leclerc, who saw Pérez approaching in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, Ocon and Hamilton were in a fierce dispute for fourth place.

The Red Bull Mexican attacked the ferrarista hard, but could not overcome him. In the end, the current two-time champion won his 12th victory of the season with 27 seconds of difference.

Check the ranking

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4) Esteban ocon (alpine)

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6) Sebastian Vettel (aston Martin)

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

8) George Russell (Mercedes)

9) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

10) Lando Norris (McLaren)

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

12) Throw Stroll (aston Martin)

13) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

14) Kevin Magnussen (haha)

15) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

16) Zhou Guanyu (Alpha Romeo)

17) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

18) Mick Schumacher (haha)

19) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – not completed

20) Alexander Albon (Williams) – not completed

Next step

Formula 1 now only returns on the weekend of October 21st to 23rd, at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.