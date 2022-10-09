“It’s time to tell our story”; another spanish world champion comes out of the closet

In the avalanche of responses to the message on Twitter by Iker Casillas in which he reveals his sexual orientation, one caught the attention of Carles Puyol.
The former Barcelona defender, also a landmark in a Spain that made football history, added an even more intimate confession to that of Casillas: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”
All accompanied by a heart and an emoticon with a kiss. Unless it’s some joke – it seems difficult – it would be a historic moment for the sport, given the caliber of the two champions involved.
This is the moment to tell our story, Iker ❤️😘
— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022
Check out Puyol’s title history:
La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007-08, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11 and 2012–13
UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09 and 2010–11
Spanish Super Cup: 2005–06, 2006–07, 2009–10, 2010–11 and 2011–12
King’s Cup: 2008–09, 2011–12
UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011
FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011
Audi Cup: 2011
Joan Gamper Trophy: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011
Spanish national team
Olympic Games: Silver in 2000
Euro: 2008
World Cup: 2010