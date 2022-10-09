‘It’s your way’

Striker Calleri left the field irritated after the defeat at the end of São Paulo against Botafogo by 1 to 0 this Sunday (9), at Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

Tiquinho Soares scored the winning goal for Glorioso, in a penalty scored with the help of VAR and converted in the 44th minute of the second half. In the interview on the field trip, Calleri got angry and shot at the press when asked about the moment of the Tricolor.

“We are sad to lose the Sudamericana, but nobody says that we won three games in a row. We just lost today and we lost the Sudamericana, that’s your way”, said Calleri, before leaving the interview.

With a cooler head, already in the mixed zone of Morumbi after the defeat, the São Paulo striker complained about the question of the Globo reporter (who broadcast the match) and asked for respect from the players.

Interestingly, minutes before the end of the match, narrator Milton Leite, who was in charge of the broadcast, had highlighted that São Paulo was coming from three consecutive victories before defeats in the Brasileirão and Sudamericana.

With the setback at home, São Paulo fans present at Morumbi protested with shouts of “team without shame” and “whoo, we want a player”. Before the match, the main organized supporters of São Paulo, Independente, had already protested the arrival of the tricolor bus in Morumbi, with the right to clown noses and popcorn.

The direct confrontation with Botafogo for Libertadores in Morumbi was the reunion of São Paulo with its fans after the vice-championship of the South American. With the 2-0 defeat to Independiente Del Valle in the final, in addition to being without the cup, Tricolor lost the chance to qualify directly for the group stage of the continental tournament.