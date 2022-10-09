Jennifer Lawrence puts millionaire apartment up for sale; check out!







Actress Jennifer Lawrence, known for her role as Katniss in “The Hunger Games”, is selling her luxury apartment in New York. With 300m², the loft-style property was announced for 10.5 million dollars (about 54.6 million reais). In fact, the actress is listing the property for $1.5 million more than the price she purchased the apartment for.

JLaw’s apartment is located in Manhattan and has a private garage and a keyed elevator. Too fancy! In addition, the master suite has a walk-in closet and a bathroom filled with Calacatta marble — which is even heated.





Regarding the building’s condominium, built in 1880, but renovated to make it look more luxurious, the new resident will be able to count on a gym and private yoga and pilates studios. In addition, he will have access to an indoor pool, a massage room and a deck, which is located on the roof of the building.





Finally, it is worth remembering that Jennifer Lawrence seems to like to change! The actress sold another luxury apartment in New York in 2020. Now, it seems the “Joy” actress has her eye on a penthouse, certainly just as luxurious, also in the Big Apple.

