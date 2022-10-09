Jennifer Lawrence reveals the name and gender of her first child

(Geoff Robins / AFP)

mother since january, Jennifer Lawrence has been quite discreet and private on this matter. However, she decided to lift the veil on this new phase, in an interview given to Vogue, in which he revealed, among other things, the name and sex of his first child.

The actress had a boy named Cyin honor of the painter Cy Twomblyone of the favorite artists of the companion, the dealer Cooke Maroney.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my life was starting again. Like it’s the first day of my life. I was so in love with that baby. All fears dissipated”says. “It is so scary to talk about motherhood. Because it’s very different for everyone. If I say it was amazing from the start, some people will think it wasn’t amazing for them and feel bad about it. Fortunately, I had many friends who were always honest with me and who warned me that I might not feel the connection or passion right away.”adds.

Despite the happiness felt during pregnancy, which increased exponentially after giving birth, Jennifer Lawrence did not hide how difficult the path that led her to this reality was. In fact, the actress suffered two miscarriages before this pregnancy – one when she was 20 years old and another, more recent, in 2020 when she already intended to be a mother and raise a family.