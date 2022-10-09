Jennifer Lawrence says she lost control after the Hunger Games fame

Star of the “Hunger Games” franchise, actress Jennifer Lawrence confessed to having “lost control” of her own life after her success in the role of protagonist Katniss Everdeen. Speaking to the program “Screen Talk”, part of the London Film Festival, she says that she felt like a “product” in the period between the release of the first film, in 2012, and her victory as best actress at the Oscars, at the beginning. 2013, which caused her to no longer be able to make decisions about her career without the help of others.

“I think I lost control. Between the release of ‘The Hunger Games’ and the Oscar win [pelo filme ‘O Lado Bom da Vida’], I became such a commodity that I felt that every decision had to be a big group decision. When I think about it now, I can’t remember that time because I had totally lost control,” he stated.

The actress, who has slowed down her career in recent years, also stated that she feels she has recovered her identity after the crises in her first years of work.

“I feel that [os filmes] are personally important to me for the first time in a long time,” said the 32-year-old star.

Lawrence had her first major film role in 2010 with the film “Winter’s Soul”, which earned her her first Oscar nomination. Since then, she has also participated in commercial successes such as the “X-Men” franchise, earning her another nomination. to the highest award in cinema for “Joy”, in 2016, and starred in controversial productions such as “Mother” and “Don’t Look Up”.

This year the actress is taking to the festival circuit to promote “Causeway,” director Lila Neugebauer’s drama about a soldier who returns from war with brain damage and struggles to readjust to life at home.

In an interview with Vogue, the protagonist has already shown her affection for the new work, stating that she has developed a “very personal” relationship with the film’s story and that she gets emotional when watching it. During her visit to London, she went even further, stating that the production brings her feelings akin to “Winter of the Soul”, of reading “pages of a diary”.

In addition to acting, Lawrence is also credited with producing the film, making her debut in the role under her company, Excellent Cadaver.

“It’s a Sicilian mafia term for shooting a celebrity. It made sense, and I think there’s a part of me that wanted to kill that part of me,” she explained to the London festival, explaining the company’s name.