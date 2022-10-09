Jennifer Lawrence says she lost her sense of control after winning an Oscar

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous of her generation and much of that is due to the Hunger Games franchise and also for winning the Oscar in 2012. Now, she confesses that it changed things for her:

‘I kind of lost my sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and me winning the Oscar, I came to see every decision as a big group decision, as I had no idea what a big movie star would do next, what Katniss Everdeen was supposed to do after her franchise. When I reflect on it now, I think those years were kind of a loss of control and the reaction is to want to go back. I’m really happy that finally, in my late 20s, I kind of stopped doing that and made the biggest decisions, got my voice in my head again. Now it feels personal to me again after a long time’

It is worth remembering that she also participated in the X-Men franchise as Mystique.

