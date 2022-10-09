‘Joker 2’: Margot Robbie Offers Her Verdict On Casting Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie spoke about the foundry of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The Australian actress played the DC character in three films: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad of 2021.

Last month, Gaga revealed that she would play the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Clown by Todd Phillips, titled Joker: Madness for Two and which is supposed to be a musical.

Robbie agrees with the cast, telling MTV News, “It makes me really happy because from the beginning I said all I wanted was for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, who always go from being a great actor to being a great actor. being a great actor.” great actor”.

The actress, who is promoting the new film amsterdam, he continued, “It’s a great honor to have built a solid enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can play. I think he will do something amazing with it.”

Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and comedian who gradually became DC’s villain. The film received positive reviews from critics and fans.

The film, which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars but lost to Parasite.

amsterdam is in theaters now – find the review of The Independent here.