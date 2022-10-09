Keanu Reeves leaves miniseries cast

The actor Keanu Reeves left the cast of Devil in the White Cityseries of hulu with production of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, which adapts the homonymous book by Erik Larson. The information came from Variety this Friday (7).

The series, , will follow Daniel H. Burnham, a visionary architect who tries to make his mark on the world with an installation during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. In parallel, the story of Dr. HH Holmes, America’s first “modern” serial killer, responsible for murders that took place during the Fair.

Reeves was cast as Burnham in what would be his first major TV role, but now the search for a replacement is underway.

Sam Shaw (castle rock) will write the series scripts, while Todd Field (little children) commands the direction. Devil in the White City does not yet have a release date.

