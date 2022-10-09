learn secret tricks to enjoy the app

There is no denying that WhatsApp is packed with features. There are so many options that we can’t always make the most of all the tools available, right? That’s why we’ve put together a few tricks here so you can get the most out of the messaging app and what it has to offer today.

The app has more than 113 million users worldwide. Most of all these people do not know or know how to use all that it has to offer. Did you know that you don’t need any additional tools to take advantage of all the resources from WhatsApp? He is self-sufficient. We’ll show you why.

WhatsApp Tools: Learn the Tricks

Among the devices available at the moment, one that allows users to change the font size is one of the most used by the elderly. It is also a great option for those who have vision problems, for example. Older people are the ones who benefit most from this possibility. It’s good that you thought of it!

To improve the experience users, just change a small detail in the settings. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner. After doing that, go to the “settings” and look for the “chats” option. After that, you need to enter the font size you want. Simple, right?

There is an option to highlight words with bold and italics. That trick it’s a little bit different. See how to do it:

Bold: put an * (asterisk) before and after the word you want to bold;

Italic: To make it italic, add an underline before and after the word you want to highlight.

Take the test in your next conversation and see how this feature will help you highlight some content that deserves more attention from your contacts.

We even draw attention to a fact: there are rumors that WhatsApp is developing new options that will allow, for example, to create an avatar to be used in the profile picture. They can also be used in video calls and even as emojis in conversations.

Have you ever thought how cool? It will be even more fun to show all her emotions.