List brings together 7 tips to PROTECT your mobile banking apps

Banking apps can be great facilitators to check your statement and carry out transactions without leaving your home. In this way, they work in a way that optimizes time, as they allow several issues to be resolved via the internet. In addition, they also allow bills to be paid without having to go to a lottery shop. However, you need to be careful to avoid falling into scams through internet banking.

See below for tips on how to protect banking apps.

7 tips to secure banking apps

Despite the ease that banking applications bring to users, it is necessary to be aware of some issues. This is to avoid the chance that hackers can gain access to your account and obtain financial information. So, check out these 7 tips to protect yourself from scams:

1. Secure your device

As much as it seems the most obvious option, it is important that your device has a password so that you have a greater layer of protection than the password required to enter banking applications. Shirley Inscoe, senior analyst at financial analysis firm Aite Group, points out that if you let your kids or others use your device, you need to be mindful of what they download and what they access on the device.

2. Keep your device’s operating system up to date

Updated versions of the mobile operating system are often more secure than previous versions. So make sure you keep your phone up to date.

3. Install the latest version of your bank’s application

Keeping apps up to date can also be a good form of security. That’s because the latest versions promote updates that improve the quality of the application. So, you can choose to allow your device to install the latest version of the banking app automatically, or stay tuned for update notifications.

4. Create strong passwords to access internet banking

Another important issue is that your passwords are not so obvious, in this way, avoid that the password has repeated numbers or refers to special dates such as birthdays. This makes it difficult for the code to be discovered. Also, some cell phones already offer the possibility of unlocking banking applications via digital or face, which are also great options for other people to not be able to access the bank through their cell phone.

Also check out: NEW Query for forgotten money in October? Check the information from the Central Bank!

5. Use passwords in case of theft or theft

In addition to protecting your device so that other people you already know can’t access it, protection also becomes important in case of theft and theft. If your cell phone does not have a password, it is possible for anyone to use it, so it can also facilitate access to the bank.

6. Be careful with text messages

Many scammers take advantage of sending SMS messages to cell phones pretending to be the banks asking for information. So, don’t answer and be sure which way your bank uses to contact customers.

7. Avoid using free Wi-Fi

When using the free networks of any establishment, make sure your device has a VPN (Virtual Private Network) installed to protect the device from hackers.

See more: Bank is giving R$10 to anyone who INSTALLS its APPLICATION; see how to download