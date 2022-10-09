Logitech announces new mice, keyboards and headsets at BGS 2022

BGS 2022 returned after a two-year absence, but there was no shortage of news for fans who love testing new products and hardware. Logitech, in addition to revealing the Pro Racing Wheels professional racing wheel, also unveiled an entire line of new peripherals, which includes a mouse, keyboard, headset and webcam, all available at the fair.

Mouse G502 X: three different models

Starting with the mouse, the brand revealed three models of the G502 X: the standard, the Lightspeed and the X Plus. The G502 X is a reimagining of the classic mouse, but with a much lighter weight (about 90g) and new submicrometer HERO 25K sensor technologies – the model comes in black and white. The G502 X costs BRL 499.90.

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed offers wireless connection, promising a battery life of up to 140 hours. However, one of the novelties is the promise of a 68% improvement in responsiveness over the previous generation. The G502 X Lightspeed costs R$ 799.90.

Finally, the G502 X Plus is very similar to the Lightspeed, but with one difference: it supports RGB technology for those who value a bright setup (the mouse supports up to 16.8 million colors). The G502 X Plus is available in black and white for R$999.90.

BRIO 500 webcam

Here the news can be good for both streamers and for those who just want a good video calling tool in the home office model. The BRIO 500 has some interesting features, such as 1080p quality and 60 fps, HDR, RightSight Auto-Framing (which frames the person in front of the webcam), 90 degree field of view and more.

The BRIO 500 hits the market in black, white and pink for R$ 799.90.

Aurora Collection Line

One of the novelties that Logitech presented during BGS 2022 was the Aurora Collection line, a collection of highly customizable peripherals in different colors. These include the G705 mouse, the G715 (wireless version) and G713 (wired version) keyboards and the G735 headset. The similarity between them is the key exchange and other details in other colors (White Mist, Pink Down and Green Flash).

Mouse G705: made for little hands, the peripheral supports 8,200 DPI and has a 48-hour battery life; price: BRL 499

made for little hands, the peripheral supports 8,200 DPI and has a 48-hour battery life; Keyboards G715 and G713: a mechanical keyboard, in wired and wireless versions, and Brown or Red switches, with a cloud-shaped wrist guard; price: 1,199.90 (G713) and R$ 1,399.90 (G715)

a mechanical keyboard, in wired and wireless versions, and Brown or Red switches, with a cloud-shaped wrist guard; G735 Headset: wireless headphones, with adjustable headband and Lightspeed technology, which avoids any sound lag problems; price: BRL 1,699.90.

Among the customization accessories, we have cases for R$399.90, Ear Pads in different colors for R$199.90, Top Plates for the G715 and G713 keyboards for R$149.90, colored Key Caps for R$249.90 and mousepads for R$ 249.90.

For those who are curious, the Logitech booth at BGS 2022 has several products on display for the public to test, in addition to panels with influencers and a store for those who want to leave the event already with their peripherals. Also, be sure to check out the Logitech Pro Racing Wheel & Pedals, announced at the fair for the Brazilian market.