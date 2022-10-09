Luís Castro says that Botafogo’s first objective has been achieved and now focuses on a spot for international tournaments: ‘We will fight hard’

Step by step. After the victory over Sao Paulo this Sunday, at Morumbi, the coach Luís Castro stressed that the first objective of the Botafogo was reached, which was to eliminate any risk of relegation. With 43 points, Glorioso now sees a spot in the Libertadores.

– We achieved our first objective, which was to stay in Serie A. If it is not totally guaranteed, it is practically certain. Now, let’s move on to the second objective, which is to try one of the international vacancies, South American or Libertadores. We will fight hard for them. We always want more, always for the next game with the will to win. We will face Internacional with the will to win the game – stated Luís Castro at the press conference, in statements reproduced by “GE”.

– I am happy to see my players happy, the fans happy. Once again in my career I’m almost reaching the goal they set me for the season. I’m glad for that. Brazil is a lot of emotion, a lot of feeling. I’m like that too – completed the Portuguese.

The alvinegro coach also stressed that the objective is to improve the team’s performance, in addition to the points that the team has managed to add – Botafogo won, for example, the fourth consecutive victory away from home.

– We continue with a regularity of points and we want regularity in terms of performance. We want to play well – said the Portuguese.