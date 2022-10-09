Man blames Flu for becoming quadriplegic and wants R$ 1.7 million in court

An employee filed a lawsuit against Fluminense with a request for compensation for moral and material damages for a work accident suffered in the vicinity of the Laranjeiras stadium. He asks for R$ 1.7 million.

The man, whose name will be preserved, was left quadriplegic after falling from a height of 26 meters after seeing the rope that held him break while he was pruning a tree at the back of the stadium. The accident was in 2018, but only now has he opened the case.

The injuries gave him a permanent paraplegia, having made the employee perform several surgeries to treat the fractures suffered in the fall. He accuses Fluminense of negligence and negligence in the case.

The author of the action was hired as a sports coordinator, but performed cleaning, repairs, maintenance, supervision and execution of tasks, without additional unhealthy, dangerous and accumulation of function. His salary was R$3,200.

His employment contract with Fluminense is currently suspended due to the absence suffered after the injury.

After the accident, the man stayed away for two years receiving the benefit of accidental sickness benefit due to temporary incapacity. Last year, he was granted disability retirement, still at the age of 45.

The case was opened in court last week. He asks for moral damages of R$ 160 thousand, aesthetic damages of R$ 160 thousand, salaries based on the current life expectancy of the population by the IBGE, or up to 73 years of age, totaling another R$ 1.2 million, extensive and lifelong health to his daughter and fees of R$ 230 thousand to his lawyers.

Sought, Fluminense said that the accident was in the previous administration and that he first needs to learn about the action through the legal department before manifesting himself.