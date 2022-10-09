Man dies after GPS indicates wrong path in US; family details what happened

What a tragedy! A man who lived in North Carolina, in the United States, died after crossing a bridge that collapsed in 2013. Philip Paxson was following the car’s GPS, but the tool indicated as the route the structure shaken by a flood, which became a hole. more than six meters in diameter.

According to the New York Post, Philip, who was 47 years old and the father of two girls, was driving home in his jeep the night of his oldest daughter’s birthday party on September 30. The driver was driving along a road in Hickory County when his GPS took him to the nine-year-old doomed bridge.

“He was following his GPS, which took him down a concrete road to a bridge that fell into a river. The bridge was destroyed nine years ago and has never been repaired.” said Paxson’s mother-in-law Linda McPhee Koenig, in a post on Facebook, published last Monday (3). “Missing barriers or warning signs to prevent the death of a 47-year-old father of two daughters. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. It was a totally preventable accident. We are mourning your death,” concluded McPhee.





Alicia Paxson, Phil’s wife, also shared on Facebook accounts of families from 2014 calling for the bridge to be restored: “This was a known danger. 2014! Just an accident waiting to happen. Phil had to lose his life to bring consciousness“. Now Paxson’s family is struggling to draw attention to the tragedy, so that the authorities responsible do the proper maintenance or include signs that warn drivers not to follow that path.

After the accident, Phil’s relatives created a fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform, titled “Paxson Family”. Almost $34,000 has already been raised to help with funeral costs and support Alicia and her daughters.

“This is an extremely difficult time for them. It happened right after a birthday party they threw for their oldest daughter. We are all in shock and in disbelief. This was an avoidable accident, the bridge that andle spent the night had a hole and there were no barricades. It was like that for many years. No one would take responsibility for repairing it and now he has to pay the price. Please pray for our family at this very difficult time. Any help is appreciated, we want to come together as a community around her and the children.“, says the page.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol found the vehicle and the driver’s body after receiving information about an overturned car in a creek near a private road in Catawba County, according to broadcaster WCNC. The authorities also informed that there were barricades to alert drivers about the bridge at the site, but that, however, they “fare removed” on the night of the accident.

An obituary for Paxson, published on October 6, states that he: “he had a lifelong affection for muscle cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, boats, really anything with an engine. He traveled the world with his father-in-law riding motorcycles. He and his wife, along with their two daughters, enjoyed camping and boating with family and friends. Phil put his family first and his friends, almost equals, second. He was larger than life, always ready for an adventure, with a permanent smile on his face.”.

