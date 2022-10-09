‘Man-eating’ tiger shot down in India – News

In a major operation involving 200 people, Indian police shot down a tiger dubbed “the man-eater of Champaran” after the animal killed several people, authorities said on Sunday.

The predator had terrorized residents around the Valmiki national park in Champaran, eastern India. The animal was responsible for the death of at least six people in the last month, including a woman and her eight-year-old son this Saturday (8).

Before these last two deaths, the authorities had already classified the tiger – a male of three or four years – as a “man-eater”, which authorizes its slaughter. Previous attempts to eliminate the animal had failed. There was an initial attempt to shoot the animal with a tranquilizer dart, but it failed.

“Two teams went into the woods on two elephants on Saturday afternoon, and a third took up where we thought the tiger would come out, and we shot […] to kill him there,” Kiran Kumar, the local police chief, told AFP.

While residents made noise with metal containers, it took more than six hours for officers to complete the operation, Kumar said.

Among the victims is also a 12-year-old girl who was dragged from her bed on Wednesday night, according to local media.

Environmental activists point to the rapid expansion of human settlements around the forest as the source of conflict between people and wild animals in some parts of India.

According to government figures, around 225 people died as a result of tiger attacks in India between 2014 and 2019.