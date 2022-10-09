Margot Robbie opens up about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

DC’s multiverse is opening up with its major works and movies like The Joker and The Batman. In Joker 2 we will probably have Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn, and Margot Robbie, a veteran in the role, comments on the choice.

Robbie plays the villain in both Suicide Squad films, and in Birds of Prey, which was almost a standalone film for the character. The actress will likely still return to play Harley Quinn in future projects, but if that happens, she may have to share the role with Lady Gaga, who is confirmed for the Joker sequel.

Gaga as Harley Quinn is certainly a curious and very promising combination, especially with recent information that Joker: Folie a Deux could be told from the character’s perspective, and will have musical moments.

In an interview with MTV News, Robbie expressed his excitement about the new villain/anti-heroine interpretation:

“I’m so happy because I said from the beginning that all I want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, who always goes from being a great actress to another great actress.[…] It’s an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley Quinn can be one of those characters that other actors can get a chance to play. And I think she will do something amazing with it.”

Will Margot Robbie continue in the role?

When The Suicide Squad debuted last year, rumors said that Robbie would be taking a break from her portrayal of Harley Quinn.

The actress confirmed that is not the case, director James Gunn himself appeared to hint that the actress would return in one of her spinoff projects on HBO Max.

The actress revealed, “No, I had enough rest. I’m ready to do it again[…] I did Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so it was a lot of Harley Quinn in a year, but that was a while ago. I’m always ready for more Harley Quinn!”

Both Robbie and Harley Quinn’s works, as well as the first Joker movie, are available on HBO Max.

Joker 2 hits theaters on October 4, 2024.