Marilyn is reborn with Ana de Armas and Netflix – Entertainment

The Netflix platform debuts next Wednesday (28) one of its most ambitious film projects of the year: “Blonde”, the biography of Marilyn Monroe, played by Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

The 34-year-old actress’ performance electrified the Venice Film Festival in early September, but she was not awarded at the event.

Based on a novel by American writer Joyce Carol Oates, the film has a duration of 2h45 and portrays in a raw way the rise to stardom and especially the mental health problems of the Hollywood star, who died at the age of 36.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik.

No one gets away with this reinterpretation of the platinum blonde’s life, a fragile being in a misogynistic Hollywood. Not even then-President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who is portrayed as a sexual predator, forcing Marilyn to perform oral sex on him while she is on the phone.

Norma Jean’s (actress’ real name) husbands mistreated or despised her, according to Carol Oates’ account.

Baseball star Joe DiMaggio is played by Bobby Carnavale, while playwright Arthur Miller is played by Adrien Brody.

– ‘Changed my life’ –

“Regardless of how the film is received, Marilyn changed my life,” confessed Ana de Armas in Venice.

“I felt filled with sadness knowing everything that happened to her, also as a woman, and I didn’t fight those feelings, I didn’t want to protect myself from it,” she explained.

The film evokes the shattered childhood of Marilyn, the daughter of a single mother with psychiatric problems, the absence of her father and, later, the motherhood that never materialized for the actress.

Classified as not suitable for anyone under 17 in the United States, the film can be viewed by Netflix’s nearly 220 million subscribers and will not be shown in theaters.

“Blonde” is another step in the remarkable career of Ana de Armas, a young woman who was born in Fidel Castro’s communist Cuba, started to do theater, went to Madrid at 18 and then, in 2006, went to the United States, where she has had major roles, such as Ryan Gosling’s holographic lover in the second part of “Blade Runner” (“Blade Runner 2049”).

Armas spent months preparing for the role, and while he received some criticism for his accent, his performance was widely praised in Venice.

In search of greater realism, the film was shot in the same house where Norma Jean grew up, before spending a few years in the orphanage, and also in the house where she was found dead.

The film does not shed light on the mystery of the death, which was officially brought about by the ingestion of barbiturates.

“His ashes are scattered all over Los Angeles,” said director Andre Dominik, who worked on the film for 10 years before Netflix agreed to fund the project.

The film alternates black and white with color and has a powerful soundtrack, thanks to musicians Warren Ellis and Nick Cave, among others.

