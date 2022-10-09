Marinho and Vidal explain decision to take a penalty in Flamengo’s victory | Flamengo

Marinho had the chance to score another goal with the Flamengo shirt this Saturday in the 2-1 victory over Cuiabá, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. But for that he needed the collaboration of Vidal in the penalty kick.

Who knocks? Diego takes the ball from Marinho, gives it to Vidal… who gives it back to Marinho

Before the game, Vidal was set as first collector. But Marinho asked the Chilean to take the penalty. Flamengo was already winning 1-0.

1 of 1 Marinho, Cuiabá x Flamengo — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF Marinho, Cuiabá x Flamengo — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF

After the game, Marinho and Vidal explained the situation to reporter Julio Guimarães, from sportv.

– I said to him: “Papi, there’s a way to change it”. Vidal said “you need it, hit it”. He’s a guy who in his first game had the opportunity on penalty. At the time, I was first, he was second batter. I told him to hit it and I celebrated a lot. He’s a guy who has my respect, my admiration, fantastic-said Marinho.

Relaxed, Marinho shows admiration for Vidal and talks about penalty: “I asked to ‘change’

Vidal spoke about the importance of a moment like this in the final stretch of the season.

– It is a very important moment for everyone. We need all players to have the utmost confidence. We will have three finals that will be very important. I’m happy for a person as good as Marinho – commented the Chilean

Diego also got in the middle of the story to prevent Deyverson from putting a pile on Marinho before the penalty kick. He held the ball and pushed the Cuiabá player away.

– Deyverson was talking a lot there. But Deyverson is kind of crazy like that, like me. He’s a guy I like a lot too. And even with his crazy things, he’s a good boy. Then, he was talking a lot, and Diego said “go there and let me hold it here” as our captain. Then he called me there, gave me the ball and everything worked out,” Marinho explained.

Best moments: Cuiabá 1 x 2 Flamengo for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

The result made Flamengo rise to 52 points, even playing with the reserves. The team returns to the field on Wednesday, at Neo Quimica Arena, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians.

+ Read more Flamengo news

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧