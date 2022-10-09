Marvel Announces Psylocke Limited Series as Captain Britain

During New York Comic-Con, the Marvel announced a new comic book miniseries of Psylocke as Captain Britain.

The screenplay will be by Tini Howard, with illustrations by Vasco Georgiev. The release is scheduled for February 2023 in the United States.

In the storyline, upon returning from the Otherworld, Psylocke encounters new challenges, as few are willing to accept a mutant like Captain Britain.

The character needs to prove her worth while also fighting new threats. It’s a fresh take on the beloved superhero.

Psylocke is a character linked to the core of the X-Men in Marvel comics. She is also the sister of the original Captain Britain.

The character has been in various X-Men comics, games, cartoons, and other merchandise. This made her a very popular mutant.

In the movies, Psylocke was in X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016. The character was played by actress Olivia Munn.

Their participation was quite limited, which left fans disappointed. Many believed that the actress was a good choice for the role.

As mentioned earlier, Psylocke’s new Captain Britain comic book miniseries will go on sale in the United States in February 2023.