‘Marvel’s Girl in the Moon’ Renewed for Season 2

Disney Channel renewed the animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) four months before the premiere.

Announced at New York Comic Con, the early renewal is intended to accelerate production of new episodes of the series, which follows a new heroine who fights crime with the help of a dinosaur.

Moon Girl is Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White from “Empire”), a 13-year-old girl genius who adopts an intelligent Tyrannosaurus as a pet (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, the Drax from “What If?” ). After Lunella — accidentally — brings the dinosaur to New York City via a temporal vortex, the duo work together to protect the streets of the metropolis.

Developed by Jeffrey M. Howard and Kate Kondell (both from “Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe”), the animation also features voiceovers by Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”), Alfre Woodard (“Luke Cage”). , Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”), (Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Daveed Diggs (“Express of Tomorrow”), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Cobie Smulders (” Spider-Man: Far From Home”), Wesley Snipes (“Blade”), Andy Cohen (“Love Connection”), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Craig Robinson (“Killing It” ), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Sasheer Zamata (“Woke”), Jermaine Fowler (“A Prince in New York 2”) and Gary Anthony Williams (“Pit Stop” ).

The series is the second animation based on Marvel characters created specifically for the Disney Channel. The first was the attraction derived from the long “Operation Big Hero”.

The premiere is scheduled for February 10, 2023 in the US.

Watch the American trailer and a video with the series’ theme song below.

