Max Verstappen is two-time F1 world champion in Japan | formula 1

A twist after the flag! Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 world champion after winning the Japanese GP on Sunday. But even the Dutchman was confused: the title was only defined after a five-second penalty to Charles Leclerc, who cut off the track when defending against Sergio Perez. With the penalty, the Monegasque Ferrari fell from second to third place, ensuring the mathematical margin for the bi of the RBR driver.

Race directors claimed that, while he didn’t gain a foothold by escaping the limits, Leclerc maintained a “lasting advantage”. The determination, according to the FIA, takes into account the “numerous driver meetings where race directors have advised that an ‘advantage’ would be considered as obtained if you leave the track and return in the same position while defending.”

Max leaves Japan 113 points ahead of teammate Sergio Pérez, the new vice-leader. That’s just one point more than the remaining 112 up for grabs. Formula 1 heads to the United States GP on October 23.

Max Verstappen takes the flag to win the 2022 F1 Japanese GP – Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Dutchman’s second title was confirmed right on the stage where he made his F1 debut, in 2014. At just 17 years old, Verstappen became the youngest in history to participate in the category when he drove the STR car – current AlphaTauri – in FP1 at Suzuka.

With the triumph at Suzuka, Verstappen joins a select group of consecutive two-time F1 champions. The RBR Dutchman now joins Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Jack Brabham, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alberto Ascari.

Max Verstappen celebrates victory at the Japanese GP, which took his second F1 title in 2022 – Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sunday’s race was marred by rain, a two-hour stoppage and even a tractor on the track – an unfortunate coincidence with the race eight years ago, when Jules Bianchi collided with a crane. Nine months later, in July 2015, the Frenchman became the last recorded fatality in F1.

Revolted by the radio, Gasly was the first to evoke the memory of his friend, but he was soon joined by other drivers on the grid. Jules’ father Phillipe Bianchi has accused F1 of disrespecting the late driver. The FIA ​​promised to investigate the incident after the race.

The race in Japan did not have the planned 53 laps completed because of rain. Initially, it was believed that the FIA ​​would adopt its contingency score, with only 19 points for the winner in cases of more than 50%, but less than 75% of the race completed – as happened at Suzuka. However, the rule is only valid for cases where the race is suspended. As the GP ended under flags, the entity opted for the full score.

Race direction sent a tractor to remove Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at the Japanese GP before the cars left the track — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Without the “wet race” declaration, which makes the use of heavy rain tires mandatory, all 20 drivers on the grid started with intermediate tires. A bold choice, to say the least: the track was very wet and visibility was very low.

With two retirements shortly after the start, it didn’t take long for the race direction to install the red flag. There were 2h07 of waiting and a suspended attempt to restart until the race finally started again. The drivers returned to the track under a timer, with around 40 minutes remaining, as it would not be possible to do all the laps within the three-hour cap.

About 1h before the start, the FIA ​​issued a clarification on a possible launched start, with the cars lining up behind the safety car, but standard procedure was maintained. The entire grid ran on intermediate tyres, a somewhat optimistic – not to say naive – bet given the track conditions. Without the declaration of “wet racing”, there is no requirement to use heavy rain tires.

On the presentation lap, the water spray was a harbinger of a start with very low visibility. So it happened. Leclerc and Verstappen were side by side, but the RBR Dutchman regained the lead at the exit of the first corner. The first lap was lively: Vettel spun and plummeted from ninth to 17th, Pierre Gasly crashed and got a publicity plate stuck to his front wing, Sainz and Albon retired.

The safety car was triggered, but it didn’t take long for the race direction to install a red flag, on lap 2. The “detail” is that, while the cars were heading to the pitlane, there was a tractor – on the wrong way! – for the removal of Carlos Sainz’s car.

The presence of the crane is an unfortunate coincidence. Just over 8 years ago, the Japanese GP ended early after a serious accident by Jules Bianchi, who collided with a tractor that was removing Adrian Sutil’s Sauber from the track. The Frenchman died nine months later as a result of the collision at Suzuka.

Tractor removes Carlos Sainz's Ferrari from the track, after collision at the start of the Japanese GP – Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

This Sunday, Pierre Gasly was accelerating to join the peloton when he was surprised by the tractor. Revolted, the Frenchman from AlphaTauri evoked his friend Bianchi over the radio; other pilots also highlighted the “unacceptable” character of the incident. Philippe, Jules’ father, accused F1 of not respecting the drivers’ lives or the memory of his son.

The FIA, for its part, claimed that Gasly was speeding under a red flag before passing the tractor. The justification is not new: the entity also pointed out excessive speed in a 396-page report of the Bianchi accident. Pierre Gasly was summoned by the race direction and will have to present himself to the commissioners for not respecting the red flag.

The race remained at a standstill for 50 minutes before a first attempt at a restart, which was soon suspended by the FIA. With no race conditions at Suzuka, the entity eventually installed the timer – there is a strict three-hour limit for the completion of the GPs.

After 2h07, the drivers returned to the track for a moving start, behind the safety car. When the safety car entered the pits, Verstappen shot ahead of Leclerc, with Pérez and Ocon holding their positions. Hamilton closed the top 5.

Vettel and Latifi were the first to switch from blue belt tires to intermediates. Shortly after, RBR, Ferrari and Mercedes followed suit – but Russell called the decision “the worst” ever made by the German team.

On intermediate tyres, Verstappen soon opened up an advantage over Leclerc as the track dried up. With 20 minutes to go, the distance between the two rivals was 10s333.

Russell, who had lost some positions with the tire changes, surpassed Tsunoda in a beautiful maneuver to take tenth place. Shortly after, it was the turn of the Brit from Mercedes to get the better of fellow countryman Lando Norris, moving up to ninth place.

Hamilton was following in his private pursuit of Esteban Ocon when he finally approached the Frenchman. The two briefly touched after the Mercedes driver crashed into the Frenchman’s back. Even sparks came out of the contact between the two, as Hamilton tried to overtake on the outside.

BATTLE FOR SECOND PLACE

After taking 1s off Leclerc in a single lap, Pérez got even closer to the Monegasque and tried to lunge. With more worn tires than his rival, the Ferrari driver managed to hold back the Mexican’s onslaught.

But it was from this dispute that the championship decision came. Already close to the finish line, Leclerc cut off the track to defend himself and spread over the RBR Mexican. The race direction announced that it would investigate the incident. There was no other: 5s punishment for the Monegasque, who dropped to third. With the victory at Suzuka by almost 27s, Max Verstappen became a two-time F1 world champion!